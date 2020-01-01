Nigeria striker Adule the heroine as Eibar edge Parquesol
Charity Adule netted the winner for Eibar as they overcame Parquesol 1-0 in Sunday's Reto Iberdrola encounter.
The Nigeria striker had scored seven goals in her previous 12 matches, with her last in Eibar's 4-0 win over Sporting Gijon on January 5.
Having missed being on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win at Osasuna last week, Adule ensured her second-half strike was enough to help the hosts secure their fourth win in a row this season.
The 26-year-old, who was in action for 68 minutes, has now scored eight goals in 13 matches this season for Iker Dorronsoro's side.
57 |1-0| ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOL DEL EIBAAAAR!!! ¡¡GOOOL DE ADULEEEE!!#Eibarfem #futfem #RetoIberdrola 🔴🔵— SD Eibar (@SDEibar) January 19, 2020
68' |1-0| Aldaketa bikoitza Eibarren🔁— SD Eibar (@SDEibar) January 19, 2020
⬅️ Kuki
➡️ Adule
⬅️ Honoka
➡️ Titay#Eibarfem #futfem #RetoIberdrola 🔴🔵
The win takes Eibar to third on the Reto Iberdrola log with 33 points from 17 games and they will visit AEM in their next tie on Sunday.