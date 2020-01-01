Nigeria President Buhari appoints Amokachi as football ambassador

The 47-year-old Super Eagles legend will assist the ministry of sport in her quest to improve football in the country

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former international Daniel Amokachi as ’s football ambassador.

The 47-year-old will assist the federal ministry of youth and sports development to scout and mentor players in her quest to revive the development of football in the country.

The appointment of the former forward was disclosed on Tuesday by the senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity Garba Shehu.

Amokachi was a member of the 1994 Super Eagles squad that won Nigeria’s first African Nations Cup title in .

After leaving Nigeria in 1990, the forward featured for Belgian side and Premier League club . He also played for in and in the USA.

Upon his retirement, Amokachi managed Nasarawa United and . He also served as Nigeria's assistant coach to Shuaibu Amodu and Stephen Keshi.