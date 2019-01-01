Nigeria duo Kalu and Maja in action as Bordeaux hold Brest

The Nigeria internationals were on parade on the Girondins who settled for the spoils in Saturday's league outing

Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja were both in action for in their 2-2 draw against Brest.

Kalu made his sixth start at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday, while Maja came off the bench for his sixth substitute appearance of the season.

During the encounter, Kalu contributed three shots and also completed 70 per cent successful passes as the Girondins settled for their second stalemate in the French top-flight this term.

The 22-year-old was later replaced by Francois Kamano in the 83rd minute after Maja came on for Yassine Benrahou in the 65th minute.

Maja was on parade 25 minutes for the hosts and he made little contribution to Saturday's result by managing 90.9 per cent successful passes and a shot.

Pablo's second half goal steals back a point. Onward and upward.#FCGBSB29 pic.twitter.com/5vjfJgzMvl — Girondins English (@girondins_en) September 21, 2019

Despite the stalemate, Bordeaux climbed to sixth in the Ligue 1 table with nine points after six matches.

Maja and Kalu will be hoping to open their goal account for the 2019-20 season when Paulo Sousa's side visit for their next league game on Wednesday.