Nigeria coach Rohr displeased with Afcon qualifying schedules

The three-time African champions will play two games in five days which has not gone down well with the German tactician

national team coach Gernot Rohr has expressed his displeasure over his side’s tight African Cup of Nations qualifying schedules in November.

The Super Eagles will open their Group L campaign against the Republic of Benin on November 13 before taking on Lesotho four days later.

The German tactician has unveiled a strong 23-man squad for the encounters as the three-time African champions kick off their quest to feature in the 2021 edition of the biennial tournament.

Rohr, who led the West Africans to claim their eighth bronze medal at this year’s edition, has revealed his frustration at his side’s schedules.

"Our players from Europe will only get to us a day or two before the first game, so there is no time for adaptation to the African conditions," Rohr said, as per BBC Sport.

"After that game on Thursday, we travel to Lesotho away on Friday to play on an artificial surface on Sunday. This is not ideal and proper for any team.

"We've spoken to Caf about this but nothing has been done."

Nigeria played two friendlies against and in their preparation for the qualifiers, which ended in draws.