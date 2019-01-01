Nigeria and Ukraine set for Kiev friendly in September

The Super Eagles return to action in September with a high-profile friendly against Andriy Shevchenko’s men

Football Federation (NFF) has announced the Super Eagles will face in an international friendly on September 10.

The three-time African champions finished third at the 2019 staged in thanks to their 1-0 win over .

In a series of tweets by NFF president Amaju Pinnick, he noted the game is part of his administration’s initiative to expose more players to international football.

I'd like to personally thank my colleagues on the board of the Nigeria Football Federation for their continued support. I could not have asked for a better group of people to work with.



They truly make the job easier. — Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) August 9, 2019

“We have secured a Grade A international friendly match for the Super Eagles against the Ukraine in Kiev, on the 10th of September,” Pinnick tweeted.

“It is part of our on-going drive to expose as many players as we can to global football, so this should be another springboard for our young stars.”

Nigeria moved up to 33rd place in July’s Fifa rankings having climbed 12 places from their 45th position in June, accruing 1481 points.

Gernot Rohr’s men begin their quest to qualify for the 2021 Afcon when they face Benin Republic on November 11 in a Group L fixture.