Nigeria and South Africa to compete in 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup

The organisers have confirmed the two Women's World Cup bound African sides for next year's invitational tournament in Cyprus

2019 Fifa Women's World Cup-bound Nigeria and South Africa will participate in the 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup scheduled to be staged in Cyprus.

The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations finalists were announced among the 12 nations to challenge for glory in the invitational tournament to be held from February 23 to March 7, 2019.

Aside from the African duo, Czech Republic, Finland, Korea DPR, South Africa, Hungary, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Thailand and Slovakia are the other nations to compete in the 12-nation competition.

The football event, which is the 12th edition will serve as a preparatory tournament for the two African sides ahead of next year's Mundial in France, which will also feature Thailand and Italy.

While the Super Falcons are attending the women's international tournament for the first time, Banyana will be making their seventh appearance after finishing sixth in the 2018 edition.

Reigning African queens Nigeria have been drawn against Austria, Belgium, Slovakia in Group C, while South Africa were pooled in Group A with Czech Republic, Finland and Korea DPR.

2019 Cyprus Women's Cup Grouping:

Group A: Czech Republic, Finland, South Africa, Korea DPR.

Group B: Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Thailand.

Group C: Austria Belgium, Slovakia, Nigeria