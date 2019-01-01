Nicolas Nkoulou sees first Serie A red card in Torino’s stalemate

The Cameroon international was given the marching order for the fourth time in his career at Stadio Paolo Mazza

Nicolas Nkoulou was shown his first Serie A red card in Torino’s 0-0 stalemate with SPAL on Sunday.

On the back of a three-game winless run, the Bull bounced back to winning ways against Inter Milan last week but their effort to commence to a run was frustrated by Leonardo Semplici’s side.

Nkoulou's sending off with 25 minutes to play did not help their cause either.

The Cameroon international was cautioned by referee Maurizio Mariani in the 33rd minute before he was sent off in the 65th minute for another booking.

The red card was Nkoulou’s fourth in his career, having been sent off twice during his time with Marseille and once at Lyon.

The former Monaco defender has featured in all Torino’s league games this season, helping Walter Mazzarri’s men to keep eight clean sheets.

Nigeria international and on-loan Chelsea defender Ola Aina made his 19th Serie A appearance in the encounter and featured for the entire duration of the tie.

With the draw, Torino are tenth in the log with 31 points from 22 games. They take on Udinese in their next game on February 10.