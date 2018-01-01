Nicolas N’koulou on target as Torino ease past Empoli

The Cameroon international scored a first-half goal to help Walter Mazzarri’s men bounce back to winning ways

Nicolas Nkoulou was on target as Torino claimed an easy 3-0 win over Empoli in Wednesday’s Italian Serie A encounter.

The defender who made his 18th league appearance in the encounter scored his second goal of the season to help his side bounce back to winning ways.

In the 44th minute, he opened the scoring after benefitting from Daniele Baselli’s assist and five minutes later Lorenzo De Silvestri doubled the lead.

Article continues below

With 15 minutes left to play, Iago Falque scored the third goal before the Blues were reduced to ten men after Rade Krunic was sent off to further compound their woes.

N’koulou along with Nigeria international Ola Aina featured for the entire duration as the Bull clinched their sixth league win this term to climb to the eighth spot in the log.