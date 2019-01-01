‘Neymar would be a bomb in Barcelona's locker room’ – Stoichkov opposes bid to re-sign Brazilian

The legendary former Blaugrana striker does not want to see the South American brought back from PSG, or any other players offered in exchange

Neymar would be “a bomb inside the locker room” if brought back to , says Hristo Stoichkov, with a Camp Nou legend opposed to any deal for the Brazilian forward.

Efforts by Blaugrana officials to re-sign the South American from Paris Saint-Germain have been stepped up.

An entourage has been sent to France for transfer talks, with Barca hoping that an agreement can be reached despite already investing heavily in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is understood to be steering the transfer plans, with there a desire on his part to return to Neymar to Catalunya as a marquee addition.

Stoichkov, though, believes a big-money deal will do more harm than good, with there no obvious role for him within an already star-studded squad.

The iconic former frontman told Univision: “Barcelona does not need Neymar.

“He has no place because there are already important players. There is [Ousmane] Dembele, Griezmann, [Luis] Suarez and[Lionel] Messi.

“Where is he going to play? He would be a bomb inside the locker room.”

Stoichkov, who took in two goal-laden spells with Barca in his playing days, added: “For my part, I don't want him to come back.

“Sure, there is a group of players who want him to return and ask the president to make an effort, but Barca will not spend a single euro bringing back because they have no money to pay PSG.”

Barcelona have been seeking to get around any financial issues by incorporating players already on their books into bids for Neymar.

Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho have been mooted as potential makeweights, allowing PSG to get creative cover for an outgoing forward, but Stoichkov believes the wrong approach is being taken.

The Bulgarian added: “Players offered to PSG? It is disrespectful.

“For example, Rakitic is a great worker, a very humble boy who has never let his guard down and has always defended the interests of Barcelona.

“Coutinho? He cost a lot of money but has a lot of football in him and I defend him.

“Hopefully, no Barcelona player leaves.”