'Neymar to Barcelona would be a bombshell' - Filipe Luis reacts to Camp Nou transfer talk

The Brazilian defender is intrigued by speculation surrounding a fellow countryman, but has refused to discuss his own links to the Catalan giants

Neymar returning to would be a “major bombshell”, says Filipe Luis, with speculation suggesting that the Camp Nou giants have Brazilian flair in their sights.

A record-breaking €222 million (£195m/$260m) deal took one South American star away from Catalunya in the summer of 2017.

When escaping the shadow of the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar opted to take on a new challenge at .

He has made a significant contribution to the cause in , but is not considered to have made the kind of impact expected of him – with glory proving elusive.

The 27-year-old is now said to be looking for another move, with a return to being favoured.

Interest from Real Madrid has been rekindled, while a possible retracing of his steps to Barcelona is being mooted.

Fellow international Luis is intrigued by the mounting rumours, telling Marca: “I don't know if it is really possible or not but it would be a major bombshell and a great signing for them.”

It could be that Luis finds himself turning out alongside Neymar next season.

He is another of those to have been linked with a summer switch to Camp Nou.

The experienced full-back is now 33 years of age, but Barca are keen on raiding domestic rivals Atletico Madrid for proven cover to Jordi Alba.

Luis is aware of the links, but claims to have made no decision on his future.

He added: "Am I going to be Neymar's team-mate? Where? For the national team?

“Now, seriously, I've said my future won't be resolved until after the Copa America. Anything could happen.

“As for Neymar, I only hope he can enjoy his football again. He's gone through a rough moment in his career but he's a great player and we miss him greatly here.”

Article continues below

Neymar was ruled out of Brazil’s 2019 Copa America campaign on home soil with an untimely pre-tournament injury.

In his absence, the Selecao have collected four points from their opening two games.

They will be back in action on Saturday against Peru, with top spot in Group A up for grabs.