Neymar sees Barcelona reunion ruled out as PSG take no risks on Brazilian’s fitness

The Ligue 1 giants are set to take in the second leg of a Champions League last-16 clash with the Blaugrana on Wednesday

Neymar will not be reunited with Barcelona on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain have revealed, with no risks being taken on the Brazilian’s fitness as he works his way back from an adductor injury.

The 29-year-old forward has been out of action since picking up a knock in a French Cup clash with Caen on February 10.

It had been suggested that a return to action could be made against his former club in the last-16 of the Champions League, as he is back in light training, but Mauricio Pochettino will not be calling upon the South American at Parc des Princes.

What has been said?

PSG have stated in a team news update ahead of a midweek meeting with La Liga giants: “Sergio Rico is not participating in training this morning for personal reasons.

“Neymar JR resumed partial training with the squad last week and will continue his individual recovery work. A new assessment will be made in the coming days.

“Juan Bernat continues his rehabilitation and his personal recovery.

“Moise Kean is still in isolation due to Covid-19.”

