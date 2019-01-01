Neymar ready to make PSG comeback but Mbappe could be waylaid by ilness

The Brazil star is ready for his first appearance since suffering an injury during the October international break

Neymar is ready to return to action for against on Saturday, but the champions could be without Kylian Mbappe.

The superstar has not featured for his club since sustaining a hamstring injury during the October international break, continuing a tale of fitness woe that has stained his time at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking at a pre-match news conference, head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed Neymar would be available for a mouth-watering week of fixtures, with trips to and coming after Lille's visit to the French capital.

"Neymar feels good," Tuchel said. "He has trained well and will be in the group for tomorrow's match, but he will not be able to play 90 minutes.

"He will bring us quality and decisiveness. When he is with us, we are super dangerous. That is necessary if we want to continue to win

"Lille, Real Madrid and Monaco represent three challenging games for us."

Mbappe has often stepped up in Neymar's absence, but the forward has been laid low by illness having already suffered hamstring, thigh and groin setbacks this term.



"He had a fever, he has to start training today, we have to wait," said Tuchel, who will be without midfield duo Marco Verratti (knee) and Ander Herrera (thigh).

Neymar's rehabilitation took in a trip to watch the Davis Cup in Madrid this week, something which neither delighted nor angered his boss.

"What can I do? I'm not his father, nor the police. I am just his coach," Tuchel added.

"He trained well. Did I enjoy his trip to Madrid? No. But he was very professional during those two weeks.

"He did more than others, working with the group and also individually. If all goes well, he can play [against Lille]. Tomorrow we will decide".

After a rocky start to the season, PSG have their vice-like grip on the French domestic scene back again and find themselves eight points clear at the top with 13 games played.

Qualification from the group stage is also already secured, with Tuesday's trip to Madrid offering them the chance to lock in first place in Group A with a game to spare.