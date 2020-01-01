Neymar limps off with injury during PSG's Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir

The winger lasted just 26 minutes in his side's second group stage match before being replaced by Pablo Sarabia

star Neymar was forced out of Wednesday's clash with as the Brazilian star limped off with an injury.

Neymar was forced off inside half an hour in Instanbul with match still scoreless as PSG faced the Turkish side in the second match of the group stage

The winger was forced out after 26 minutes, having previously come off the pitch a few minutes earlier due to an apparent injury.

He was replaced by Pablo Sarabia, who joined Kylian Mbappe, Moise Keane and Angel Di Maria in the PSG attack, with Neymar becoming the first PSG player to be substituted in the first half in a Champions League game since Thiago Motta against in April 2016

Wednesday's injury comes after Neymar recently overcame a back issue after previously dealing with a calf issue.

The Brazilian winger has made four appearances for PSG in , scoring two goals as the defending champions sit atop Ligue 1 with 20 points through eight games.

He also started PSG's Champions League opener, earning a yellow card as last year's runners-up fell to at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar scored three goals in seven appearances throughout PSG's run to the final last season, featuring in the finale as they fell to in a 1-0 defeat.

While Champions League success has eluded Neymar and PSG since he made the move from to in 2017, the Ligue 1 giants have claimed three league titles, two Coupes de France and two Coupes de la Ligue.

The winger's injury could have a major impact on PSG's season, with the Ligue 1 side set to visit last season's semi-finalists in their next Champions League clash.

Before that, though, they'll visit in Ligue 1 play, with their opponents currently sitting 15th in the league.

Any extended absence could also see Neymar miss matches for , with the Selecao facing World Cup qualifiers in November.

Having topped and during the last international break, Brazil are set to host on November 13 before visiting four days later.