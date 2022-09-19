'Neymar is a great entertainer' - PSG star defended by Galtier after 'angry' response to late substitution against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier defended Neymar's "angry" reaction to being substituted in their Ligue 1 win against Lyon on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian, who provided the assist for Lionel Messi to score PSG's only goal of the match, was visibly disappointed as he appeared to show his disapproval of Galtier's decision to substitute him for Carlos Soler in the 86th minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Prime Video after the match, the PSG boss said of Neymar's reaction: "In these matches, the great players have to stand out like Ney and Messi tonight who were very good. Neymar has worked a lot for the team. He came out, in my opinion, a little flushed and a little angry but that's normal. He has impeccable behaviour."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Further praising the 30-year-old forward, Galtier added: "He is the one who gives the best balance. He has volume and intensity, he is also generous to the team. He is both able to replace himself and to have dazzling, technical quality. He is a great entertainer."

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Neymar will be next seen in action for Brazil in an international friendly against Ghana on September 24.