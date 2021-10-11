'Neymar can't make the difference all the time' - Tite defends 'exceptional' Brazil star after Colombia draw

Tite jumped to the defence of Neymar after Brazil's 0-0 draw with Colombia, insisting that the "exceptional" star "can't make the difference all the time".

Brazil lost their 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifying on Sunday, playing out a disappointing stalemate with Colombia at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Neymar struggled to have any meaningful impact on the game and misplaced 15 passes during the contest, but Tite refused to criticise the Paris Saint-Germain forward for his performance.

What's been said?

The Brazil boss has warned that they can't rely on Neymar to be decisive in every game, telling a post-match press conference: "Neymar was good and so were the whole team.

"Maybe he's expected to do exceptional things all the time and make a difference all the time.

"He's an exceptional player because he produces exceptional moments, but not all the time. He's a different player, we know that.

"But today he was very well marked, sometimes with two players on him."

Is Neymar still motivated for success with Brazil?

Neymar has represented Brazil at two World Cups and two Copa Americas, but has only lifted one piece of silverware during his international career - the 2013 Confederations Cup.

The 29-year-old is determined to lead his country to football's biggest prize at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but has also admitted that it could be his last appearance at the tournament .

"I think it's my last World Cup," Neymar told DAZN. "I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore.

"So I'll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it."

Neymar's overall Brazil record

Neymar has won 114 caps for Brazil since making his international debut back in 2010, scoring 69 goals, which puts him second in their all-time scorers list behind Pele - who notched 77 in 92 games.

Six of the PSG talisman's efforts have come during the Selecao's latest World Cup qualifying campaign, and he could have another chance to add to his tally when they take on Uruguay on Thursday.

