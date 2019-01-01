'He is definitely the right man' - Di Matteo backs Lampard for Chelsea job

The Champions League winning manager and Blues fan favourite has backed the Derby boss to succeed if he is handed the manager's job in the near future

Former boss Roberto Di Matteo has described Frank Lampard as a "great fit" to replace Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Sarri is reportedly close to leaving Chelsea after less than 12 months at the club amid suggestions he has been enticed back to by Italian champions , who parted company with Massimiliano Allegri at the end of last season.

Fan favourite and all-time Blues top scorer Lampard has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Sarri following a positive first campaign in management with Championship side , which ended with defeat to in the play-off final.

Some have questioned the 40-year-old's lack of managerial experience, but Di Matteo believes his old team should take a gamble by appointing their former midfielder.

On this day in 2001...



Frank Lampard became a Blue! pic.twitter.com/ssmlONsoAt — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 14, 2019

Speaking at the Costa Smeralda Invitational, Di Matteo said: "He's definitely the right man. He's got personality.

“I followed Derby last year and his team plays very good football. He's got all the experience in the world.

"It's a great fit. Whether it's right now or not, only time can tell that.

“You can say it is too early but you have to give people a chance.

“Frank has got all the tools and I think he will make a lot of people happy if he was the next manager."

Di Matteo, who lifted the and with Chelsea in 2012 during his eight months in charge, is not surprised Sarri is moving on.

The ex- boss won the and reached the final in his debut campaign with the London side and guided them to a third-place finish in the Premier League, but he never truly won over supporters with his style of play.

Article continues below

"That's what the industry is like," Di Matteo added.

"People are always moving. I'm not entirely sure what the details are but it looks like he wants to go back to and he has probably had a good offer from Juventus - one of the biggest clubs in Italy and Europe.

"But Chelsea will find a suitable manager to lead the team."