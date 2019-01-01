Newcastle’s Ki Sung-yueng sent home from the Asian Cup due to injury.

Newcastle United’s Ki Sung-yueng has suffered a hamstring injury at the Asian Cup.

The South Korea international suffered a hamstring injury during the first game of the tournament. After being assessed it seems he will not return in time and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

South Korea will face Bahrain on Tuesday in the last 16 of the competition which runs until the 1st February and this gives an idea of how long he may be out for.

Young Newcastle midfielder, Sean Longstaff has benefited massively from Ki Sung-yueng absence as he has been picked to play in Rafa Benitez’s starting line-up in the last 4 games scoring one goal.





Newcastle’s Yoshinori Muto is also in the Middle-East representing Japan. He has scored once at the tournament in the UAE so far.

