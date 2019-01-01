Newcastle vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After Premier League wins at the weekend, both teams are seeking to build their momentum, but the Magpies have a host of injury headaches

Newcastle host at St. James’ Park in the only all-Premier League clash of the second round.

Steve Bruce’s side received a major confidence boost thanks to a fine 1-0 win over at the weekend, and their quest now has to be further silence their numerous doubters.

Leicester, meanwhile, have started the season undefeated, having drawn with and before going to at the weekend and winning.

Which side will continue their positive momentum in this encounter?

Game vs Leicester City Date Wednesday, August 28 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Newcastle United squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Elliot, Darlow Defenders Lascelles, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Almiron, Atsu, Ki, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff Forwards Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle, Saint-Maximin, Muto

Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Miguel Almiron (ankle), Christian Atsu (muscle), Joelinton (groin) and Fabian Schar (knock) are all nursing problems after the victory over Tottenham and are liable to be treated gingerly.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who has a hamstring complaint, could miss up to three weeks, although he is still only being classed as a doubt until the club receive the results of scans on the injury.

Deandre Yedlin and Florian Lejeune remain out long term.

Possible Newcastle starting XI: Darlow; Manquillo, Dummett, Fernandez, Clark, Willems; S. Longstaff, Shelvey; Ritchie, Muto, Atsu

Position Leicester City squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward Defenders Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Justin, Morgan, Benkovic, Amartey, Fuchs Midfielders Ndidi, Tielemans, Choudhury, Praet, Barnes, Albrighton, Gray, James, Mendy, Ghezzal Forwards Perez, Vardy, Maddison, Iheanacho, Diabate

Ben Chilwell was the only player missing from the weekend’s trip to Sheffield United, with the defender suffering from a hip issue.

While manager Brendan Rodgers has said he wants to go out and win the game, some rotation is bound to take place.

Possible Leicester starting XI: Ward; Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy; Perez, Iheanacho, Gray

Betting & Match Odds

Newcastle are 23/10 outsiders at bet365 to win this game in 90 minutes. Leicester can be supported at 23/20 while a draw is available at 5/2.

Match Preview

Newcastle and Leicester face off in the pick of the Carabao Cup second round ties, with St. James’ Park the venue for the two Premier League outfits to meet.

For the home side, it is a tie that arrives at an inopportune moment. Though the squad is on a high after Joelinton’s strike carried them to an unexpected victory at Tottenham on Sunday – their first Premier League points of the season – it was a bruising encounter and Steve Bruce approaches this fixture with concerns over many regulars.

With top-flight survival at the top of the Magpies’ agenda, they cannot significantly commit to this fixture and so no risks will be taken over their top stars.

“We have experienced players behind us still, so we hope to give the cup a good go,” Bruce said, maintaining an upbeat mood.

“If Hull are capable of getting to cup final and maintaining Premier League status then surely a club like this can. We’ve now got a squad of 25 players which we named but we can’t put four or five [new faces] in which is disappointing for me. But we’ve got a squad capable and big enough to make changes.”

In the opposing dugout, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers can look at the Carabao Cup more optimistically, having seen his side start the Premier League in strong fashion, with draws against European hopefuls Wolves and Chelsea followed by a win against Sheffield United that was capped by a blockbuster strike from Harvey Barnes.

“You want to do well in the games,” the former and boss said of the forthcoming challenge.

“We’ve got one game a week. It’s not as if we’re playing 60-odd games a season and we’ve got to rest players. Between now and Christmas we’ll have very few midweek games

“Of course we would like to have a good run in the cup competitions. That’s what we’ve all agreed. We’ve spoken on that.

“We’ll always put a team out that we think can get a result. Players have a chance every day to prove to be in the team, so we’ll pick a side that can win the game.”

The 2015-16 Premier League winners are seeking their first triumph since 2000, while Newcastle have never won the competition or indeed any major domestic silverware since the 1955 .