Newcastle United's Atsu advances as Crystal Palace's Zaha crashes out of ePremier League Invitational

The African stars were both in action in Wednesday's Round of 16 games but only Ghana international managed to progress to the quarter-finals

midfielder Christian Atsu defeated Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko to advance to the quarter-finals of the ePremier League while star Wilfried Zaha lost to talisman Raheem Sterling.

The ePremier League Invitational started on Tuesday and it involves selected players from the 20 Premier League clubs playing the FIFA 20 video game from the comfort of their homes.

Zaha and Sterling kicked off day 2 of the tournament but the Ivorian forward succumbed to a 5-4 defeat with the Man City forward progressing to the next round.

Article continues below

More teams

Atsu wrapped up day two's proceedings against Tottenham's Sissoko and it was late finish that secured his victory after the French midfielder cancelled out his first-half opener.

The international will now face right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the quarter-finals as he aims for the title.

's Andre Gomes scored the highest number of goals on Wednesday after romping to an 8-0 win over 's Reece James.

What a day of #ePremierLeague Invitational action we have had! ⚽️



Whose performance impressed you most? 👇 pic.twitter.com/npsnQQiMF4 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 22, 2020

's Wilfred Ndidi is expected to fly 's flag on Thursday when he takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota in another last-16 clash.