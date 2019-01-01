Newcastle United legend Shola Ameobi hails growing Rondon, Perez partnership

The pair were at their ruthless best, combining to help the Magpies secure a come-from-behind win over Marco Silva’s side

Shola Ameobi has lauded the burgeoning chemistry between striking duo Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.

Against over the weekend, both players were on the scoresheet - Perez netting a brace - as Rafael Benitez’s men overturned a first-half two-goal deficit to grab a 3-2 victory over the Toffees.

And Ameobi, a scorer of 75 goals in 390 appearances for Newcastle, is delighted with the ‘good partnership’ the duo are forming.

"From experience, it takes time to know the movements of the guy you are playing with," Ameobi said on BBC Radio 5Live's Football Daily.

"Obviously, Rondon coming in this season has been a huge plus for us. He does so much for the team and the way Rafa likes to set up.

"He is the striker who can hold it up. What I love is that Perez is actually starting to realise this. I think this is corresponding to the five wins we have had at home, the link-up play is because they are playing closer together.

"When you have got a guy like Rondon who can win his fair share of headers, you want someone going beyond and really understanding what the other one is doing.

"They are really striking a bond and a good partnership."

Another player who has caught the eye is club record signing Miguel Almiron.

The former attacker impressed on his fifth Newcastle appearance - coincidentally the St James’ Park outfit's fifth consecutive home win.

"With the addition of Almiron coming in as well, the biggest thing that has changed is the attitude of the fans and that has affected the players in a very positive way,” Ameobi continued.

"When you spend a bit of money, like the fans have been craving, the atmosphere in the stadium at the start of the games has changed and you can see that shift.

"I think the players are really feeding off it and I said a couple of weeks before he came that there was quite a negative mood in the stadium.

"That has changed with a new guy coming in and he has made a huge impact with his speed, his quality on the ball and I think the players have fed off the way the fans are more positive going into games.

"That really helped Newcastle yesterday. Yes, there was a few grumbles at 2-0 down at half-time but you got the sense that if they got the next goal, their tails would be up.