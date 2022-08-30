Newcastle star Saint-Maximin is misunderstood, says midfielder Willock

Joe Willock has heaped praise on his "misunderstood" Newcastle team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin, after the Frenchman's stunning goal against Wolves.

Saint-Maximin has been in great form

Willock says not everyone understands Frenchman

ASM has huge cultural and social media presences

WHAT HAPPENED? Saint-Maximin salvaged a point for Newcastle on Sunday with a spectacular goal. Meeting a looping clearance first time from outside the box, the Frenchman produced a beautiful volley that left Jose Sa with no chance to make a save.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's a character. A player that is not always understood by everyone but is undoubtedly talented," Willock said on Newcastle TV. "The things he can do on the ball, no one else could do. He just takes you by surprise and at the weekend loads of people were really surprised that he could take it out the air and put it in the bottom corner. That's just Allan. He's a really talented player and a lovely guy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saint-Maximin had been linked with a move away from St James' Park at the beginning of the summer, but he has been back to his best in recent weeks. His goal of the season contender was preceded by a standout display in his side's 3-3 draw with Manchester City the previous weekend. And despite facing occasional criticism, he is proving a remarkable player for the Magpies.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Newcastle's tricky run of fixtures continues on Wednesday night when they travel to Anfield to face a Liverpool side fresh off of a 9-0 victory over Bournemouth.