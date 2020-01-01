Newcastle can sign Bale if they recruit manager like Pochettino - Berbatov

The former Spurs striker believes the Magpies could attract big-name players if they snare the right manager

could be in the market for players such as Gareth Bale if they appoint a top-class manager like Mauricio Pochettino, claims Dimitar Berbatov.

The Premier League club are reportedly close to being bought by a cashed-up Saudi Arabian consortium in a £300 million ($375m) takeover.

With the new owners likely to come armed with plenty of transfer funds, Berbatov feels Newcastle could have the ability to sign players such as star Bale with a reputable coach - such as Pochettino.

"If the rumours are true, and Newcastle are looking at appointing Mauricio Pochettino, it would be a great move for the team,' he told Betfair.

"If he goes there then it will be the first sign from the new owners, to the players they are targeting, that the club means business.

"If you put Pochettino in charge at Newcastle and you go and speak to players, trust me they will pay more attention and take the offer seriously, and I'm talking about big players as well.

"I know Gareth Bale is among those who have been linked with the club. I'm sure Newcastle will want to rebuild with some top names.

"If the rumours are true, the first thing Pochettino is going to want is a guarantee that they will buy players because he would like to have as many good players as possible at his disposal so that he can achieve the club's goals.

"He has already made his name as one of the best coaches in the world. The question is, does Pochettino actually want to go to Newcastle? When you are connected to names like Real Madrid and - and I mean no disrespect to Newcastle - there is a bit of a difference there.

"The biggest factor that would persuade Pochettino to go to St James' Park would be having the funds to buy players."

Bale remained at the Bernabeu for this season despite being on the verge of a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

His future in 's capital is in doubt, with the Welsh winger also linked with a transfer back to - the club he left to join Madrid for £86m ($106m) in 2013.