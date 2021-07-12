Scott Styris and Jimmy Neesham had some at the expense of England football team after their defeat to Italy at Euro 2020 final...

Italy were crowned the European Champions after they defeated England in a penalty shootout in what was a thrilling Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Luke Shaw's strike had put England ahead as early as in the second minute of the match however, Italy fought back in the second half and equalised through Leonardo Bonucci's goal in the second half. After the score remained 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes, penalty shootouts were required to differentiate the team.

Ultimately, in the penalty shootout, the Azzurri held their nerves and emerged triumphant as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the tie-breaker.

In the meanwhile, New Zealand cricketers Jimmy Neesham and Scott Styris took cheeky digs at the England football team while referring to New Zealand's cricket World Cup defeat against England in 2019.

Incidentally, England and New Zealand were tied after the regular quota of overs. The resultant super over also was tied. However, the English won the World Cup title as they had hit more boundaries during the match.

That bizarre rule had sparked a lot of controversy back then an Neesham and Styris were quick to poke fun after the Euros.

Article continues below

What did Jimmy Neesham say about England's Euro 2020 loss?

The New Zealand and Mumbai Indians all-rounder referred to England cricket team's World Cup triumph over New Zealand in 2019 by virtue of hitting more four during their innings while taking a jibe at the England football team.

Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? 👀 #joking 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 11, 2021

Incidentally, even this rule would not have helped England against Italy as the Azzuris (820) had made almost double the amount of passes than the English (426).

What did Scott Styris say about England's Euro 2020 loss?

Similar to Neesham's jibe, his predecessor in the New Zealand cricket team, Scott Styris pointed out that the Three Lions deserve to win the Euro as they had more corners.

I don't understand.... England had more corners .... they are the champions! #Stillsalty — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 11, 2021

Styris' suggestion might have helped England though. Southgate's men had five corners in the game, two more than what Italy earned.