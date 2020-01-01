New York Red Bulls boss Armas reveals how new signing Tetteh needs time to settle

The Ghanaian forward has crossed the Atlantic for a temporary stint in the United States

manager Chris Armas has explained why it will take a while before new recruit Samuel Tetteh will get to play with the first team.

The 24-year-old international joined the Harrison-based outfit on loan from affiliated Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and will spend the entire 2020 regular season with Armas’ team.

With the regular season now underway after the completion of the is Back tournament which was won by the in Orlando, Florida, Tetteh will not be able to get into the action immediately as he has to quarantine as per Covid-19 control measures before getting him in a training schedule for fitness and acclimatisation with his new environment.

Dru Yearwood (from ) is the other latest addition to the Red Bulls squad after Tetteh. The Red Bulls tackle rivals at home on Thursday night.

I’m very Excited To Be Joining This Club, I Can’t Wait to Meet up With My New Teammates And Hopefully We Can Achieve Great Things Together 🙏🏿💪🏾 #GodIsTheReason @NewYorkRedBulls 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/8Tq2DwiZS8 — Samuel Tetteh (@samuel_Tetteh29) August 11, 2020

“It's looking like Samuel Tetteh is arriving any day now,” said Armas on the club website.

“There's a natural quarantine period when players arrive now, and then we will see the players out at the training field, and we will be able to work with those players on some level and get them ready, physically ready, style of play ready with conversation through a Zoom call meeting just to transfer information.

“We've been in touch with the players, but yeah it's right there in the next few weeks we will have them ready to go, that’s the plan, which is really exciting to inject some new faces. It's just a natural process of how teams evolve, so yeah, we want to add freshness, some quality, and some different qualities into the team.

“We have to see how he [Tetteh] fits into our group and how the speed of play of Major League Soccer, the speed of play of our team and our style of play are not common all the time, and we see players that come into our team that as talented as they are, sometimes it takes a little bit of time, but we see that his qualities will fit nicely with our group. We will push him in the right way, get him ready as soon as possible and kind of fast track that process, so we can use him right away.”

Tetteh spent the last three seasons on loan at LASK, playing 42 times in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing another seven assists. He has been at Salzburg since 2017 but has only made two appearances for the Austrian giants.