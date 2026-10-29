New Kings League MENA Champion to Be Crowned as FWZ, Red Zone, Ultra Chmicha and 3BS Contest Final Four

Four teams from three countries will go head-to-head for the Kings League MENA Split 1 title tomorrow, Friday, October 30, as the season reaches its climax with the Final Four at Cool Arena in Riyadh. Two Semi-Finals and the Final will be played on the same night, with a new name set to be engraved on the trophy.

The first full-length Kings League MENA season kicked off on September 18, bringing together 10 teams representing six countries: Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt. Gerard Piqué's next-generation seven-a-side football competition sees leading digital content creators take control of teams and go head-to-head for glory in a unique version of the beautiful game that has captured the attention of young audiences around the world. Across nine league phase matchdays and the Quarter-Finals, the teams have contested 48 matches and scored 489 goals.

The Final Four line-up guarantees a first-time champion. Defending champions DR7, led by Saudi star Drb7h, were knocked out by 3BS in a sudden-death shootout in Monday's Quarter-Finals, while Saudi Arabia's RA2 and Egypt's Turbo also fell at the last-eight stage. Kuwait's FWZ, who were beaten by DR7 in the 2025 Kings Cup MENA final, now have the chance to go one better, while Jordan's Red Zone and 3BS, and Morocco's Ultra Chmicha, are each chasing a maiden title.

The first Semi-Final pits FWZ, led by Kuwaiti streamer Fwaz, against Red Zone, led by Maherco. FWZ finished top of the league phase with seven wins from nine matches to qualify directly for the Final Four. Fwaz's side opened the season with four consecutive victories, including wins over DR7 and Red Zone, and set a new competition record with a 13-3 victory over ABO FC on Matchday 6, the biggest win in Kings League MENA to date. Striker Igor Campos has spearheaded the FWZ attack, while Fouad El Amrani and David Loaiza rank second and third in the competition's assists chart, with eight and seven respectively, while Team Vice President Hanody Awesome has also made his mark from the President Penalty spot.

Red Zone arrive in form, having won their last three matches to reach the Final Four. Maherco's side overturned a two-goal deficit in Matchball Mode to beat Ultra Chmicha 6-5 on Matchday 8, beat Rising Peaks 8-5 to secure their Quarter-Final place, and then defeated RA2 5-3 on Monday, with Gilles Vidal scoring both the opening goal and the winner in Matchball Mode. Vidal is the highest-scoring player still in the competition, with 13 goals and three Match MVP awards, while Egyptian star Mohamed Abdelfattah adds further firepower up front.

The second Semi-Final sees Ultra Chmicha, led by Ilyas Elmaliki, take on Absi's 3BS. Ultra Chmicha won their first five matches of the season and finished third in the league phase after an 8-6 victory over FWZ on Matchday 9. In the Quarter-Finals, the Moroccan side edged Turbo 7-6 in a classic encounter, with Marc Granero scoring four goals, including the winner, and co-president Yassine Bouguesaa converting the President Penalty. Former Belgian international Yannick Carrasco, who joined Ultra Chmicha as Vice President earlier in the season, adds further star power to the Moroccan side. Dani Liñares leads Kings League MENA with nine assists, Granero has collected four Match MVP awards, second only to 3BS's Moussa Sao, and Walid Jaadi tops the competition with 63 successful dribbles.

3BS have taken the hardest road to the Final Four. Absi's team lost their opening Jordan derby 7-1 to Red Zone and only secured their Quarter-Final place on the final night of the league phase, after beating DR7 in a shootout. They then eliminated the defending champions for a second time in four days on Monday, with goalkeeper JMK playing through injury to make a string of saves in the sudden-death shootout, including the match-winning stop. JMK leads the competition with 79 saves, while striker Moussa Sao, named Match MVP a competition-high eight times, will again be key to their hopes.

Naturally, both Semi-Finals are rematches of league phase meetings: FWZ edged Red Zone 7-6 on Matchday 2, while Ultra Chmicha beat 3BS in a shootout on Matchday 4. 3BS, however, were the first team to beat FWZ this season, ending their unbeaten start with a 4-3 win on Matchday 5.

With Red Zone and 3BS both in the last four, the Final could produce an all-Jordanian showdown and a rematch of the season's first Jordan derby. FWZ will be aiming to bring the title to Kuwait, while Ultra Chmicha are bidding to take it to Morocco.

The match kickoff times tomorrow (all KSA time) are:

● 8pm - Semi-Final 1 - FWZ vs. Red Zone

● 9pm - Semi-Final 2 - Ultra Chmicha vs. 3BS

● 10:30pm - Kings League MENA Split 1 Final

Tickets for the Kings League MENA Split 1 Final Four are on sale on the WeBook platform.

For the latest match information and updates, visit the Kings League MENA website.

Fans across the region can follow the Semi-Finals and Final for free via the personal streaming channels of Kings League MENA's Team Presidents and on Kings League MENA's official channels, on Kick, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. Live match coverage is also available through official broadcast partner MBC Group, across the MBC Action channel and Shahid streaming platform.