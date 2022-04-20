Neville lambasts worst Man Utd side in 42 years as he praises Hannibal for kicking Liverpool players

Gary Neville lambasted Manchester United's worst side in "42 years" after their defeat to Liverpool but praised Hannibal Mejbri for being the only one on the team to try and kick opposition players out of frustration.

United slipped to sixth in the Premier League standings after being thrashed 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night, six months on from their 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's men were once again superior to the Red Devils in every area of the pitch, with Neville left astounded by how far his old club have fallen since finishing second in the top flight in 2020-21.

What's been said?

"Man Utd were a million miles away from that Liverpool team in every department. On and off the pitch. It was a sobering evening," the former United defender told Sky Sports.

"We expected it. Not one Man Utd fan came here with any hope whatsoever. That team has got nothing.

"There are some decent players out on that pitch and some talent. I cannot explain how it's gone from what would be slightly promising at the end of last season finishing second - I know they lost in the Europa League final which was a bad one - to the point where we are today which is an all-time low in my 42 years of watching United. I've never seen it as bad as that.

"I've never seen a Man Utd team wilt and be as flaky in a game of football in my 40 years."

Neville on Hannibal

Tunisia international Hannibal, who had previously only made one senior appearance for United, was introduced to the action in the 84th minute and quickly set about trying to disrupt Liverpool's momentum.

Getty Images

The 19-year-old lost possession cheaply to set the hosts up for their fourth goal, but also picked up a booking as he made a number of strong tackles, which earned him praise from Neville.

The Red Devils legend was disappointed that Hannibal was the only one to show any fight and described the squad as "broken" while conceding that their season is already over.

"I erred on the unprofessional side on commentary when I said I was proud of him because he was going around trying to kick people," said Neville. "But he demonstrated something, he showed us something: that he didn't like the idea at Anfield of Liverpool passing around him. The idea of Liverpool taking the mickey out of him and his team-mates.

Article continues below

"At least he demonstrated something. I'm not saying it was brilliant that he was kicking Liverpool players and could have hurt them, but as a Man Utd fan, they can respond to that at least.

"The rest of them… there's some of them out there who are probably good lads, good professionals, got good careers, good talent - but they're broken. They're finished and they're done this season."

Further reading