‘Never bleed in front of the sharks’ - Giampaolo calls for patience at AC Milan

A last-minute penalty save from Pepe Reina helped the Rossoneri to all three points away to Genoa on Saturday as their coach remains under pressure

coach Marco Giampaolo says the club must 'never bleed in front of the sharks' after coming from behind to beat 2-1.

The 52-year-old has found himself under huge pressure this season after three wins and four losses from seven games.

Having come from behind to lead Genoa in their latest fixture, a 93rd minute penalty save from former goalkeeper Pepe Reina was then required in order to secure all three points, thus handing his manager a much-needed lifeline.

Two goals in six minutes for the away side helped turn the game in Milan’s favour, with both teams ending the match with nine men in a feisty Serie A encounter.

Despite the victory, the new Milan boss is still under fire for his team’s performances this season, but says that it will take time for his young side to find their feet.

“The game was difficult,” Giampaolo told reporters after the game. “We went underwater and then in the second half the team pulled out their heads. The pressure was so great, the team was good.

“The praise I give to the boys is that of not giving up anything. The important thing was to give a character response.

“I wanted the team to come out head-on. Never bleed in front of the sharks.

"This game had to be played by the most responsible players, then it was right that the lighter ones came in. Many are talented players who must mature, that will be my task.

“The fact that the team is very young is indeed affecting us. It takes time and you learn to play even under pressure.”

Giampaolo arrived at San Siro after spending three years in charge of fellow Serie A side , and says he expected a difficult challenge before he took on the role, with Milan legend and technical director Paolo Maldini warning the coach upon arrival.

“Even Paolo Maldini told me that it was not easy to play at the San Siro when things were not going well," added Giampaolo.

“This is a very young team, perhaps the youngest in the league. I liked the spirit tonight and that's the only thing I asked for.”