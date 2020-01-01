‘Neither Fury nor Wilder will land a better punch’ - Leicester City fans blast VAR as Ederson escapes sending-off for Iheanacho jab
Leicester City fans have criticised the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Paul Tierney for not sending off Ederson for his foul on Kelechi Iheanacho in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at King Power Stadium.
The Nigerian, who was making his ninth Premier League appearance of the season, in his effort to head home James Maddison’s got punched in the face by the Citizen’s goalkeeper and needed quick medical attention before leaving the pitch.
Iheanacho, however, did not return for the second half as he was replaced by Harvey Barnes as the Foxes were tamed by an 80th minute strike by Gabriel Jesus.
Incensed by referee Tierney and VAR’s decision not to issue a red card, a decision that could have seen a different result, they took to social media to express their rage.
Mate Ederson just punched Iheanacho in the face (after his headed the ball) and the ref hasn’t given a pen, ARE YOU MAD 😂😂😂 #LEIMCI— Rambo (@RamboFYI) February 22, 2020
Neither Tyson Fury of Wilder will land a better punch tonight than Ederson has just landed on Iheanacho. No penalty either. #LCFC— Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) February 22, 2020
Ederson on Iheanacho.— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) February 22, 2020
Absolutely ridiculous that this isn’t a foul and a red card.
Never understood why we send off field players for dangerous late challenges but goalkeepers are immune pic.twitter.com/a5tCdpcreE
HOW THE FUCK IS THAT NOT A PENALTY?— 𝘞𝘰𝘰𝘥𝘺™ 🇯🇲 (@Woody_V3) February 22, 2020
You know I don't mind a bit of physicality in football, but Ederson has completely miss judged the ball and cleaned Iheanacho out. Fucking disgraceful
I remember when Ederson chop Mane boot, we see wetin happen after. Ederson is returning the favour on Iheanacho and VAR is wearing sun shade. The painful thing is that Man City are not going anywhere so why this stunt?— 'Rotayo Ogundana (@wrotayo) February 22, 2020