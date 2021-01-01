Neeskens Kebano: Middlesbrough sign Fulham midfielder on loan

The DR Congo international will spend the remaining part of the 2020-21 season at Riverside Stadium after departing Craven Cottage temporarily

Championship side Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Neeskens Kebano on loan from Fulham.

The 28-year-old midfielder completed his move to the Riverside Stadium on transfer deadline day after successful medicals.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Craven Cottage outfit this season, including five Premier League games.

The forward will link up with compatriots Britt Assombalonga and Yannick Bolasie, who recently teamed up with the club from Everton on loan.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed he has been making frantic efforts to secure the signature of the forward and expressed his delight with the successful transfer.

“It’s a deal I didn’t think would happen. We’ve been after Neeskens for a few weeks now and we’ve managed to get it over the line which is a real plus for us,” Warnock told the club website.

“Mendez-Laing and Yannick are both lacking match fitness whereas Neeskens has been involved and playing. He’s another string to our bow and we’re looking forward to him joining us.”

Kebano joined Fulham in 2016 and has made more than 100 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The centre-forward played a prominent role in the Cottagers’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and in 2019-2020, where he made 19 league appearances, scoring five goals, including his wonder freekick against Cardiff City in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The attacker started his career with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain but after struggling to establish himself in the first team, he moved to Sporting Charleroi in Belgium.

After two years with Charleroi, the forward teamed up with rivals Genk and made a key impact with the side before earning a move to Fulham in 2016.

Middlesbrough are seventh on the Championship table after gathering 40 points from 27 games and Kebano will hope to help them secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The attacker could make his debut for the Riverside Stadium outfit when they take on Brentford in their next league game on Saturday.

Kebano has 28 caps for DR Congo since he switched his allegiance to the side from France in 2014, having featured for the European country at various age-grade competitions.