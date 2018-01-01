Need for change behind Swirad's PKNS move

After one and a half season at Melaka United, Nicholas Swirad has decided to bring an end to his time with the Mousedeers, and join PKNS.

After one and a half season at Melaka United, English-born centre back Nicholas Swirad has decided to bring an end to his time with the Mousedeers, to join PKNS FC for the 2019 season.

With over a month left before the new Super League campaign is scheduled to kick off, the 27-year old defender is currently in pre-season training with the Red Ants, and Goal got the chance to speak with him on Saturday, following a friendly match against MISC-MIFA.

When asked why he opted to try his luck with PKNS, Swirad responded that he needed a change of air, at a club that he has heard good things about.

"Primarily, I've heard that it (PKNS) is a great set-up, Rajagobal (head coach Datuk K. Rajagobal) led them to a very great season in 2018, and I've only heard good things about the club. The basic things are done well here.

"The other reason is that it's an opportunity for me to move to Kuala Lumpur, enjoy my life and enjoy football hopefully. There's a family factor involved too.

"It seems like a good time for me to experience something different. I felt like going through something fresh and new," said the player, who made a total of 28 league appearances for Melaka.

For his first season with the Red Ants, he is reluctant to set a personal objective, preferring to see how things go for him at his new club.

"I'm not the kind of player who tells himself 'I need to do this and this'. There's no point in me setting objectives for myself.

"I want to enjoy my football as much as possible, express myself and we'll see what happens after that," he remarked.

