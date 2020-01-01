Ndubuisi Egbo has no regrets despite KF Tirana sack

The Nigerian tactician has remained positive despite being relieved of his duties as the Selman Stermasi Stadium outfit’s boss

Ndubuisi Egbo has revealed he has no regrets despite his sacking as manager of Albanian side KF Tirana.

The former international was relieved from his duties after a string of poor performances from his side, where they managed three wins in their last 11 games across all competitions.

The 47-year-old guided the side to win their first league title in a decade, to become the first African coach to achieve the feat.

Egbo also managed the Selman Stermasi Stadium outfit in the and has been thanked by the club for his efforts during his time.

The Nigerian tactician also appreciated the club for the opportunity afforded him to manage the side, as well as the players and fans.

"I would like to thank the club for the opportunity to serve, which helped me become the first African to win a European title and end up managing in the Uefa Champions League and the ," Egbo told BBC Africa Sport.

"I don't have any regrets or disappointment because I gave the maximum and the team did likewise, so I remain grateful to God for what we achieved and accomplished together.

"To the fans for their incredible and overwhelming support towards me and the team, I am grateful.

"The players for their wonderful and positive spirit all through our campaign last season, I say kudos to them all.

"Both those who made a big impact and those with little impact, all of them as a team made it to happen with faith in God almighty. For now, there are no regrets but grateful to all."

Egbo enjoyed success as a player with Tirana during his stay between 2001 and 2004, winning the Albanian Cup, Super Cup and Superliga before returning to the club as coach in 2014.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper is delighted with the achievement he recorded as manager during his time with the Tirona.

"It doesn't happen by mistake that we pulled together and surprised the journalists who had written the team off," he continued.

"I know it's impossible to erase the history we created. For me as the first Nigerian, African to win a title in Europe. Creating more history by taking my team to Europe's top two continental competitions cannot be erased.

"I know there are great days ahead in life. Better is not good enough, I believe the best is yet to come."

Egbo had 12 caps for Nigeria and was part of the West African side that went to the in 2000 and 2002.