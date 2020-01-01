Ndidi will help me adapt quickly at Leicester City - New signing Castagne

The full-back completed his move to the Foxes on Thursday and is banking on his former teammate to help him settle quickly at the club

's new signing Timothy Castagne is looking forward to reuniting with his former teammate Wilfred Ndidi and hopes the midfielder will help him to adapt quickly at the club.

The international sealed a five-year contract with the King Power Stadium outfit on Thursday from Italian side .

Castagne played with the international during their time with Belgian First Division A club .

More teams

Ndidi started his European career with the Blue and White in 2015 and spent two years with the club before moving to the Premier League to team up with the Foxes.

Castagne believes the Super Eagles midfielder and his international teammates Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet will help him to settle quickly at King Power Stadium.

"I've heard a lot. We [Atalanta] played also in the stadium already last year so it's nice. I had a preview, but obviously, with Youri and Dennis, we talked a bit, so I know a few things,” Castagne told the club website.

"It's going to be a lot easier [because of that]. I know also Ndidi from our time in Genk, so it's going to be nice, as well, to see him again. Of course, it's going to be way easier for me."

Ndidi has been delivering impressive performances since he teamed up with the King Power Stadium outfit in 2017.

The midfielder remains one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, having consistently emerged as one of the top tacklers in the division.

Ndidi made 32 league appearances for Leicester City in the 2019-20 season to help Brendan Rodgers’ men finish fifth in the campaign.

The Nath Boys Academy graduate has previously featured for the Nigeria U20 team before he made his Super Eagles debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2015.

Ndidi has now featured 36 times for the Nigeria national team and was part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 in .

Article continues below

The midfielder, along with Castagne, will hope to help Leicester compete for the Premier League title in the 2020-21 season.