Ndidi suffers injury as Leicester City hold Everton

The Nigeria international was replaced in the first-half of his side’s encounter against the Toffees at Goodison Park

Wilfred Ndidi suffered an injury in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw against Everton in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

The 24-year-old was handed his 11th league appearance of the season but only played for 42 minutes before suffering a knock.

The Nigeria international was subsequently replaced by Papy Mendy in the encounter to avoid aggravating the problem.

Papy Mendy comes on for Wilfred Ndidi, who has picked up a knock.#EveLei pic.twitter.com/kG11katAfQ — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 27, 2021

James Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Goodison Park outfit in the 30th minute before Youri Tielemans levelled proceedings to ensure the game ended with a share of the points.

Ndidi’s compatriot and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute while Alex Iwobi featured for 10 minutes for Everton

The draw helped Brendan Rodgers’ men stretch their unbeaten run across all competitions to nine games which ensured they kept their place in third spot on the league table after gathering 39 points from 20 games.

Everton meanwhile moved to seventh with 33 points from 18 games and Iwobi will hope to make a more impactful showing in their next league game against Newcastle United on January 30.

Ndidi has been struggling with various injuries since the start of the season which has limited his playing time to 15 games across all competitions.

The midfielder recently returned from a groin injury he suffered in September 2020 which ruled him out of action for more than three months.

It is still uncertain if the Super Eagles midfielder will be fit enough to feature for the King Power Stadium outfit in their next Premier League game against Leeds United on January 31.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since teaming up with the club from Belgian side Genk.

The midfielder has played more than 135 games across all competitions and last season he featured prominently as the Foxes qualified for the Europa League.

Ndidi remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and has 36 caps for the West Africans since his debut in 2015.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will hope the midfielder will soon put his injury problems behind him as their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw nearer.