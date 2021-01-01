Ndidi is irreplaceable at Leicester City - Rodgers

The Northern Irish tactician is looking forward to keeping the Nigeria international for a long time at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has described Wilfred Ndidi as an irreplaceable part of his team and hopes the midfielder will continue his stay with his side for a couple more years.

The 24-year-old has been consistent for the King Power Stadium outfit since teaming up with the side from Belgian club Genk in 2017.

The Nigeria international has featured in more than 150 games across all competitions, delivering solid defensive performances.

In the current campaign, the midfielder has made a key impact in Leicester's push for Premier League title, having made 12 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Ndidi was a cynosure of all eyes in his side’s stunning victory over Liverpool on Saturday and has earned a rave review for his commanding display in the encounter.

Rodgers is hoping the Super Eagles star will continue with his side for a long time, although he is aware there could be bigger clubs jostling for his signature in the summer.

"He's one of the top players in world football. His quality in his football is improving all the time. He is irreplaceable for us. He's fantastic for a young player,” Rodgers said in a press conference.

"What is pleasing as a coach, is that he wants to learn. He will improve and get better. I'm so happy he plays in my team."

Ndidi was part of the Leicester City squad that travelled to the Czech Republic for their Europa League game against Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The midfielder will be expected to feature prominently for the King Power Stadium outfit in the encounter.

Ndidi has struggled with injury challenges this season and only recently returned from thigh muscle strain problems.

The various injury problems have limited the midfielder’s playing time to 17 appearances across all competitions and he will hope to sustain his fitness in order to continue to play a significant role for the Foxes.

The 24-year-old is also a key member of the Super Eagles squad and has made 36 appearances for the West African country.

Ndidi will be expected to replicate his impressive club performances for Gernot Rohr’s men in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.