Ndidi hails Leicester City’s ‘amazing performance’ against Arsenal

The Nigeria international has reacted to the Foxes’ famous victory against Unai Emery’s men at King Power Stadium

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has hailed the performance of his side in their 2-0 victory against in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Second-half strikes from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison ensured Brendan Rodgers’ men silenced the Gunners at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi, who made his 13th appearance, featured throughout the game and had seven tackles – the highest from any player in the match, to ensure the Foxes kept a clean sheet.

The Super Eagles star has taken to social media to express his feelings on his side’s impressive performance in the encounter.

“Amazing performance from the team and three points in the bag to take to the international break. We keep the momentum Foxes,” Ndidi tweeted.

Victory against the Gunners saw the Foxes climb to second spot in the Premier League table with 26 points from 12 games.

Ndidi, who has been delivering solid defensive displays for Leicester this season, will be expected to play a crucial role when take on the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in qualifiers on November 13 and 17 respectively.