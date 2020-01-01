Ndidi flourishes in centre-back role as Leicester City secure victory over Burnley

The Nigeria international featured prominently as the Foxes clinched their second consecutive win at King Power Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi shone in a centre-back role for in their 4-2 victory over in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The 23-year-old midfielder was again deployed in a defensive role at King Power Stadium after starring in the same position against West Bromwich Albion in their opening league game last time out.

The international paired Caglar Soyuncu at the heart of the Foxes’ defence and gave a good account of himself in the encounter, helping his side to secure their second consecutive win.

More teams

Chris Wood opened the scoring for the Clarets as early as the 10th minute before Harvey Barnes levelled proceedings for Leicester in the 20th minute.

Erik Pieters gave the King Power Stadium outfit the lead for the first time in the game, beating his own goalkeeper Nick Pope with his effort.

James Justin and Dennis Praet’s strikes then sealed the victory for Leicester despite an effort from Jimmy Dunne.

Ndidi featured for the duration of the game, won four aerial contests, made two tackles and had 69 touches as part of his contribution.

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho, who was not involved in their opening Premier League game against , was an unused substitute at King Power Stadium.

The midfielder will hope to continue with his development in the defensive role and help his side extend their winning form when they take on in a league game on September 23.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for the Foxes since he teamed up with the club in January 2017 from .

The Nigeria international has featured in more than 120 Premier League games for Leicester and played a significant role as they finished fifth last campaign.

Article continues below

Ndidi has been a key member of the Super Eagles squad since he made his international debut against the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2015.

The versatile midfielder has 36 caps for the Nigeria national team and was part of the side that finished third at the 2019 in .

He will be expected to help the West Africans during their Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.