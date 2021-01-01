Nchout scores and assists as Atletico Madrid thrash Real Betis

The Cameroon international delivered a star performance for Jose Luis Sanchez's side in Betis

Ajara Nchout scored and provided an assist to help Atletico Madrid secure a 4-0 victory over Real Betis in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

Having missed out in the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, the Cameroon international was handed her sixth league start and profited from the opportunity to grab her second goal of the season in the game.

The forward’s effort also helped Atletico return to winning ways and remain in the frame for a Women's Champions League spot.

Atletico raced into the lead in the 16th minute of the encounter when Nchout set up Leicy Santos to hand the visitors a slim first-half lead.

Amanda Sampedro played Deyna Castellanos through to double the lead 13 minutes after the interval of the match against Betis.

Toni Duggan teed up Sampedro to extend the Atletico lead in the 74th minute before Turid Knaak assisted Nchout to get on the scoresheet, wrapping up the triumph three minutes from full-time.

Cameroon's Nchout featured for the entire match and grabbed her second league goal in seven games and fourth overall in eight appearances in all competitions for Atletico this season.

Her teammate and the Nigeria international Rasheedat Ajibade hopped in as a 78th-minute replacement for Ludmila.

The victory propelled Atletico to the fourth spot on the Iberdrola table after gathering 41 points from 21 games this term so far.

Besides Chelsea's second leg tie at home on Wednesday, Nchout will hope to continue her superb displays in front of goal when Atletico host city rivals Real Madrid on March 14.