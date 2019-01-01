Navas reflects on Real Madrid exit: Things happened and I don’t know why

The in-form PSG goalkeeper isn't exactly sure why his career in Spain came to an end

Keylor Navas has admitted that he does not know why he was forced out of in the summer.

The international goalkeeper was second choice behind Thibaut Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu last term but in the summer moved to , where he has committed himself to the next four seasons.

Navas has quickly become a hero at Parc des Princes, producing a string of consistent displays, including a fine performance in the 2-2 draw away to Real Madrid in the .

The 32-year-old, who will celebrate his next birthday on December 15, has hinted that he was not ready to leave Los Blancos.

"There are things that happened and I don't know why they happened, but they did," he admitted to El Chiringuito.

“I always try to keep the good memories. I have good memories with Zinedine Zidane, he defended me a lot of times and I thank him for the confidence he had in me.”

He confessed that his return to his former home with PSG was a little strange.

“The day before, during the walk of the pitch, I was about to turn left [to the Real Madrid players' area] but I had to think: ‘Oh, no, it's the other side',” he said.

“I appreciated that people would sing for me. I'll always be grateful to those fans.

“I made mistakes but they always supported me.

“I'll always remember celebrating the titles because when we went out one by one, the love they showed me was incredible.”

Navas moved to Real in 2014 from , where he had spent the previous two seasons. Over the course of five years, he would go on to play 104 matches in for the capital outfit – the first non-Spanish goalkeeper to achieve that feat.

Until the 2018-19 campaign, he was also regularly used in the Champions League, where he was a crucial part of the side that won three successive titles under the guidance of Zidane.

After a final year spent largely on the bench in , he has regained the gloves in Paris, where he has kept six clean sheets in nine appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side.