Napoli's Koulibaly doubtful for Udinese clash after shoulder injury

The Senegal international suffered an injury in training and is in a race to be fit for the Parthenopeans’ game against Luca Gotti’s men

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is doubtful for their fixture against on Saturday, owing to a shoulder injury.

The 28-year-old fell heavily on his right shoulder during a training session on Thursday morning, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Article continues below

It is uncertain when the international will be available to play as he could also miss his side’s clash against on December 10.

Koulibaly has made 17 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti ‘s men across all competitions this season, including 12 in Serie A.

Napoli are seventh on the league table, having failed to claim victory in their last eight games and will hope to end the unimpressive form against Udinese.