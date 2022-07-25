Napoli star Osimhen responds to Premier League transfer links and says he's 'inspired' by Kane

The Nigerian forward has addressed the speculation that has been raging over his future this summer

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has responded to the rumours linking him with a transfer to the Premier League. The Nigerian has also revealed that he is "inspired" by Tottenham's Harry Kane, who he looks up to as a role model alongside Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba.

The 23-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of a number of top clubs, including Spurs and Manchester United, having scored 18 goals in 32 matches across all competitions for Napoli in 2021-22.

What did Osimhen say about a potential Premier League transfer?

Osimhen has no intention of moving in the current transfer window, however, as he considers it a "privilege" to ply his trade for one of the top clubs in Italy.

"I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli has always been close to me and that is one of the reasons I am here. I’m happy, I’m in a beautiful city and a wonderful club," he told Corriere dello Sport.

“Naples is one of the best places to be a footballer: [Diego] Maradona played here, the best ever, I consider it a privilege and a great honour to play in the stadium named after him. They are just rumours of the market: I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment.

"I spoke to the president, he is the one who decides, and he reassured me by explaining the club's plans. I am happy with what he told me and the purchases are of quality: words were followed by deeds. I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future.”

What did Osimhen say about Kane?

Osimhen has been keeping a close eye on Kane's progress at Tottenham, having previously idolised Drogba during the earlier years of his career, and is also an admirer of several of his current Serie A colleagues.

"Drogba is my idol, my inspiration, he has always motivated me to become who I am and one day I hope to get close to him," he said.

"Today I am also inspired by Harry Kane, but there are many strikers around that I like and can learn something from.

"Immobile is my favourite Italian striker. I like him a lot. [Dusan] Vlahovic is also very strong.

"Then [Romelu] Lukaku is back [at Inter], there is Lautaro [Martinez]. And there’s me. It will be a good fight [for the Scudetto]."

Osimhen also saved special praise for Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, who he says knows exactly how to get the best out of him.

"He is a top coach, every day he tries to motivate me and make me make the most of the potential I have," he added.

“I think he is the ideal coach for me at this stage, he is one of the reasons why I always give my best. I’m happy when he is satisfied with my performance."