Napoli identify potential Koulibaly replacement

With the increasing likelihood of the Senegalese centre-back leaving the San Paolo, the Partenopei have not wasted time in finding another option.

giants have targeted Athletic Bilbao's Unai Nunez as a potential replacement should Kalidou Koulibaly be sold at any point.

The Senegalese defender has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio San Paolo, with , and jostling for his signature.

In a bid not to be shaken by the eventual departure, Tuttomercato reports that the Partenopei will approach Nunez to reinforce their defensive line.

The Spaniard has a release clause of €30 million and has been targeted by a couple of English clubs.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz is rumoured to be offered as a sweetener to any deal that brings Nunez to the Campania capital.

Nunez has been limited to three appearances this season with the rest confining him to the bench.

This could be a sign he is out of favour and could further push him towards a move out of the club.