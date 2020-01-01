Napoli could lose Koulibaly without Champions League – Dossena

The defender has been linked with a switch to the Premier League and his current club may be forced into a sale

could be forced to sell Kalidou Koulibaly if they do not qualify for the , Andrea Dossena has warned.

The Italian top flight is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Napoli in sixth place and nine points adrift of in fourth.

Before the shutdown, coach Gennaro Gattuso had been starting to make his impact felt having succeeded Carlo Ancelotti in December.

More teams

Dossena, who played for Napoli between 2010 and 2013, fears the club could lose some of their key players if they are unable to join Europe's elite again next term, having reached the round of 16 before play was halted this season.

And he is sure Koulibaly in particular would flourish, with the defender a reported target of and .

"To get nine points back from Atalanta is a mammoth challenge so should Napoli not clinch a Champions League berth, they should sell some players," Dossena told Stats Perform News.

"The two most valued are Fabian Ruiz and Koulibaly; the latter is the most likely to leave. Physical and speedy, he is one of the best central defenders in the world and can have his say in the Premier League, too."

Last week, Dossena reflected on the possibility of Koulibaly joining Liverpool, saying that the defender could be the final piece in a “stratospheric” squad.

"Klopp is missing just one piece to complete a stratospheric squad and the Koulibaly-[Virgil] Van Dijk pairing could become a big barrier," Dossena told Radio Musica TV.

Reflecting on Napoli's 2019-20 campaign to date, Dossena conceded the club had underachieved with Ancelotti at the helm but felt Gattuso was having a positive effect.

"It was supposed to be a great season for Napoli, the season with the biggest budget," he said.

Article continues below

"The owner [Aurelio De Laurentiis] had spent a lot and this was supposed to be Ancelotti's glory season. But there has been this setback, some difficulties.

"Then Gattuso came in and was so good at conveying his charisma, grit and will but mostly at giving the squad an elaborated style of passing and some established and clear ideas.

"But most of all he was logical in putting all the players in their natural role, going back to the 4-3-3 formation."