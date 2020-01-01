‘My stay has come to an end’ - Europe-bound Olawale bids farewell to Tripple 44 Academy

The Nigeria youth international’s latest social media posts suggest his move to Europe is imminent

Peter Olawale has bid an emotional farewell to boyhood club Tripple 44 Academy as the Nigerian striker heads to pastures new.

Olawale attracted interest from a host of European clubs having impressed for at the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup in .

The 18-year-old, who got a goal against was one of Manu Garba’s standout performers as the Golden Eaglets crashed out in the Round of 16 to the .

The and target flew to Europe last week for a medical and an announcement on his new destination is now understood to be imminent.

Nigeria teenage sensation Peter Olawale [@peterolawale07] passes medicals. Announcement to be made soon...stay tuned 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OQRnXCrOjW — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) August 23, 2020

He bade his farewell with a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“Like the saying goes, there is time for everything in life. Several years ago, I was drafted into Tripple 44 Academy and now, my stay has come to an end. The time has come for me to go,” Olawale wrote on Twitter.

“It is a great pleasure playing for this team where I have developed my skills. They also gave me the platform to represent Nigeria at the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup where I scored a goal against Australia; a moment I will never forget in my life.

“I will like to thank my parents for supporting my dreams of playing football. Special appreciation goes to all my coaches at Tripple 44.

“To my mentors, Mr. Samuel Okuku Olatunji and Mr. Eniola Olodeankirun, thank you for not giving up on me. You are the best and I feel nothing but gratitude.

“I have always dreamt to play in Europe and now that the chance has come, I promise to make the best use of it and make Nigerians happy. Remember me in your prayers and wish me well.”

In March, Tripple 44 Academy dismissed offers from , , and for 'Little Ronaldo' Olawale.

Reports suggested Turkish outfit Gala offered around €500,000 for the striker's services, while Sevilla’s bid came in significantly lower.