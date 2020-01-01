'My sponsors told me to do it!' - Mourinho reveals why he reactivated his Instagram account

The Spurs manager is not concerned whether his players follow his posts on the platform

manager Jose Mourinho is back on Instagram – but only because his sponsors told him to do it.

He deactivated the platform several years ago but has returned to it and has proven to be a hit on the platform, which have given a background glimpse to life at Spurs.

One particularly popular post arrived after the loss at Royal Antwerp last week, which he captioned: “Bad performances deserve bad results. Hope everyone in this bus is as upset as I am.”

More teams

He told Sky Sports, however, the reason for coming back to the platform was not simply as a motivational tool for his team.

“No, it was not the objective,” he insisted. “I'm still not an Instagram man in my nature.

“I have to be honest, I was asked by my sponsors to do it. They felt that when I closed my account a few years ago we had a few million followers and they weren't happy.

“So now I'm doing bit by bit, quite funny. It is no problem.”

Mourinho has said that he will not be keeping tabs on whether his players follow him.

“Do my players look at it and read it? I have no idea. Also the diversity of the posts I think is just good fun and if people want to follow then no problem,” he said.

While many players are active users of social media, perhaps most infamously midfielder Paul Pogba, it is rarer for managers to take to the platforms.

boss Carlo Ancelotti is an active user of Twitter but is conspicuous by his presence on the site.

Article continues below

Mourinho, meanwhile, will have his thoughts on Tottenham’s Sunday clash against , which comes hot on the heels of a 3-1 away trip against in Europe.

Spurs presently lie third in the Premier League after seven matches, having suffered only one defeat to date domestically this season.

With 18 goals to their credit, no team has been more prolific, with striker Harry Kane on six and Son Heung-Min joint top marksman in the division on eight.