‘My France career might have been better with Benzema’ – Giroud

The 100-time capped forward says that had the Real Madrid ace played alongside him, his numbers might have been even more impressive

striker Olivier Giroud has laughed off any notion of a rivalry between himself and Karim Benzema, and says that he might have achieved even more with the national team had the ace been selected.

Benzema has not featured for Les Bleus since scoring twice in an October 2015 friendly against Armenia, whereas Giroud has been a mainstay of the side since debuting in 2011. The latter won his 100th cap against on Friday, in which he scored his 41st and 42nd goals for the national team – more than any other player with the exception of Thierry Henry.

The absence of the former striker has been a hot talking point in footballing circles for years, but forward Giroud has played it down.

“I’ve always been blamed a little for the absence of Karim in the France team,” he told TF1. “There’s a supposed rivalry, which has been put together from nothing by some people.”

Meanwhile, Benzema once likened the selection of Giroud ahead of him for Les Bleus like picking a kart over a Formula 1 car.

“It made me laugh knowing him,” Giroud said. “I’ve not got a grudge against that.

“My career with Les Bleus might have been better by being played in conjunction with Karim Benzema, but we’ll never know.”

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a storied career with the national team, beginning in the aftermath of the 2010 World Cup debacle in and growing to climax at the 2018 World Cup, where France emerged as champions, despite the forward failing to register a shot on target during the competition.

Giroud, though, has otherwise been prolific for his country and in his last 13 internationals, including three appearances from the bench, has scored 10 goals.

On Sunday, he will aim to help France in their Nations League encounter against before a trip to on Wednesday.

Didier Deschamps’ side are thus far perfect in Group C to date, having already recorded wins over and the World Cup finalists.

They now have the opportunity to take revenge for their 2016 European Championship final loss against Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in Paris.