Mwepu returns to Brighton squad ahead of Leicester City clash

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu is back in the matchday squad for the game against Leicester City after missing the previous one.

The 23-year-old has managed 64 minutes since he joined the Premier League side from Red Bull Salzburg and was missing in action when Brighton secured a 1-0 win against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium in their last league assignment.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has confirmed Mwepu, who featured for Zambia in their 2-1 win against Mauritania in the 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture on September 3, will be available to face the Foxes at Falmer Stadium on Sunday.

While providing the team’s news update ahead of the fixture, Potter told the club’s official website: “Pascal Gross and Adam Webster will miss the game, Dan Burn is back in contention, as is Enock Mwepu.

"Tariq Lamptey has made really good progress, he's looking better and better each day. He's still on target to be involved in the Carabao Cup next week.

“Adam [Webster] will probably be back the other side of the international break - it's not the best news, but not the worst news.”

Since joining the Seagulls, Mwape has only featured in two matches – during the 2-0 win against Watford when he came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute and the 2-1 away win against Burnley when he started but was pulled out in the 46th minute for Adam Lallana.

Meanwhile, Potter says his squad has grown in stature this season and believes they have even more to give.

“As a group, we have grown this season – it's a process you go through,” he said. “Last season the points tally didn’t always reflect in our performances,” Potter told the club website ahead of Leicester’s visit to Amex.

“There wasn't much time to reflect at the time because we were in a relegation fight but the boys came back in the summer with the mindset that they can deal with the challenge of playing at this level and an understanding of what we need to do.

“They have grown, but our mindset is the same as it was at the start of the season six weeks ago. Every game is an absolute battle because the Premier League has huge quality. This season the results in some games have gone for us but I’m not complaining!"