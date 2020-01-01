‘Mustafi’s improved? Really? He has no future at Arsenal’ – Gunners still ‘a million miles away’, says Nicholas

A former favourite in north London claims it is “impossible” for Mikel Arteta to change the dynamics of the squad he inherited from Unai Emery

remain “a million miles” away from challenging for major honours, says Charlie Nicholas, with it “impossible” for Mikel Arteta to change the dynamic of the club with the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka on his books.

A new coach in north London is considered to have established forward momentum since inheriting the reins from fellow Spaniard Unai Emery.

Premier League progress has, however, been countered by a disappointing last-32 exit from the Europa League, with the Gunners now relying on a top-four challenge to take them back to the .

Nicholas is not expecting success to be delivered on that front, with there still much work to be done at Emirates Stadium with a squad that has not improved as much as some would like to make out.

The former Gunners striker told Sky Sports: “The result against is typical of where Arsenal are.

“Has Mikel Arteta improved them? Of course he has. Has he changed the dynamics? No, he cannot do that. It is impossible. If you think he has, with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi in the side, while looking at David Luiz as the leader, then you are in denial.

“I am a fan of Bernd Leno, but he gets lazy and slack-minded, and the whole of the defence is like that. Arteta has worked on the shape and protection with organisation - it is better and it looks better, but the issue is not solved.

“I watched them win at Olympiakos, this was their best route into the Champions League. However, they are a million miles away from a team that would win the . This is not the toughest Europa League to win. Some of the teams that have come in from the Champions League are not as great as what they were. are not as good, are now out too.”

Nicholas added: “Arsenal still have a long way to go to improve.

“How can people say Mustafi has improved? Really? Just because he has kept a few clean sheets. Xhaka was supposedly unbeaten in a number of games too. That does not make him a great player or part of Arsenal's future. Their future will not be at Arsenal. They have been part of a group that have made it sound as though everything is good. It really isn't.

“It is ridiculous how they cannot see out a victory at that stage, even with the pace of Gabriel Martinelli on the counter-attack, or the organisation and shape at the back to defend. A simple cross and finish won the game and that is typical of the scenario and a task that Arteta faces. It is an aspect which Arsenal have not been taught and do not understand.

“He has made them better for a period but in reality it will still be the same.”

Arsenal will be back in action on Monday when they take in an fifth round encounter with League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.