Mustafi giving no thought to Arsenal future during coronavirus crisis

The Germany international defender has seen a move away from Emirates Stadium mooted, but there are more important issues to address at the moment

Shkodran Mustafi's future remains up in the air but the German defender is giving no thought to football matters during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The World Cup winner is among those taking in an enforced break as countries around the world enter periods of public lockdown.

Time away from the field is helping to put things into perspective for those whose focus is normally dominated by professional matters.

Mustafi falls into that category, with the Gunners centre-half eager to divert attention away from the news he generates as an individual.

The 27-year-old has not enjoyed the easiest of spells in north London, with criticism of his performances seemingly never too far away.

He has, however, shown signs of improvement since Mikel Arteta took the managerial reins at Emirates Stadium.

With consistency returning, there have been suggestions that a regular role could be found for him once again.

Mustafi has admitted that he would be open to prolonging his association with Arsenal, rather than looking to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

He is eager to shelve any debate regarding his future for now, though, with there more important issues to focus on in the present.

“We are in a situation where everyone is worried about the current situation and not so much about their personal future,” Mustafi told Sky Deutschland.

“It is difficult to think about my personal future.

“None of us know what will happen next and when we can play again. So, once we have overcome this difficult time and are back on the pitch, I can think about questions like that.

“At the moment I don’t think about it.

“Also the club has more important stuff to deal with right now than my future.”

Mustafi is tied to a contract at Arsenal through to 2021, so will need to make a decision on his future at some stage.

The Gunners will be eager to avoid seeing another senior star head towards free agency – as that has been an all too familiar occurrence in recent seasons - with fresh terms needing to be put in place with those running down their deals or sales sanctioned.