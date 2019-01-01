Musona: Zimbabwe to showcase team spirit against Egypt at the Afcon

The Warriors will face hosts Egypt in the opening match of the continental competition on Friday, June 21

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona believes his team is ready to prove themselves in the (Afcon).

The Warriors are set to open the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Friday night when they play hosts .

In an interview with The Herald Newspaper, Musona says the confidence in the team is high.

“If the confidence that I have as the team captain, and also the confidence I have from the players, I think that we can go past the group stages," Musona told the Herald Newspaper.

“It doesn’t matter whom we play in the first game, we know it’s going to be a big game, strong opponents, opening game and they almost never lose at home, we know it’s a tough game.

“But, we are also ready, as underdogs, to show the country, and the world, that we are not here to just make up the numbers but to fight and show what we are capable of.”

The former star points out that the Warriors are a real team unit who work and believe in each other.

Article continues below

“From the first game of the qualifiers, we had a good team, the good thing is the coaches maintained the same team since we started, I believe we know each other and we know how we function on the field of play and we fight for each other,” Musona continued.

“We don’t show that the others have made mistakes during the game and we always tell ourselves that we win as a team and we lose as a team so this has kept us going for quite a long time and now we really understand each other and we know what we want, we know our mission from the first game.”

and DR Congo are the other two teams in a tough Group A.