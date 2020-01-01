Musona and Kayembe grab assists as Eupen end winless run against Sporting Charleroi

The Zimbabwe and the DR Congo internationals delivered impressive performances to help the Pandas secure all three points at Kehrwegstadion

Knowledge Musona and Edo Kayembe provided assists as Eupen secured a 3-1 victory over Charleroi in Friday’s Belgian First Division A game.

Musona was afforded his 13th league appearance in the encounter and made the most of the opportunity, helping his side end their three-game winless run.

Musona starred in a five-man midfield for the Pandas along with Adriano, Kayembe, Stef Peeters and Nils Schouterden.

More teams

The Zimbabwe international inspired Benat San Jose’s men to victory when he set up Smail Prevljak for the opening goal of the encounter in the 18th minute.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Nicolas Penneteau turned the ball into his own net in the 48th minute to help the Pandas double their lead.

With 15 minutes left to play, the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Kayembe set up Julien Ngoy with a fine pass and the Belgian forward wasted no time to fire home his effort.

Joris Kayembe then scored a late strike which was not enough to help Charleroi avoid defeat in the encounter.

Musona featured for the duration of the game along with Kayembe as Eupen clinched their third win of the season.

The victory ensured the Pandas moved to the 13th spot on the league table after gathering 16 points from 13 games.

Musona has scored two goals and provided two assists in 13 league matches this season while Kayembe has featured seven times for the club.

The Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of the Congo internationals will be expected to continue their impressive contributions in Eupen’s next league game.

The Pandas will square off against Mechelen on December 3 and will hope to secure their second consecutive win in the match.